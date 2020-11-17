Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 425 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $85,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,916. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $241.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $194.52. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $242.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

