Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 3,500 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.49% of Digi International worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGII. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 76.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.20 million, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

