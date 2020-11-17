Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

