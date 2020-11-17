Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 383,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TimkenSteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

