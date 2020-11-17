Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Fitbit worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fitbit by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Fitbit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

