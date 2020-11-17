Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $641.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

