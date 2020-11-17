Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of Albany International worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 551,131 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Albany International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 415,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.21. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIN. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

