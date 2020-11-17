Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Tenneco by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 986,369 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 486,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tenneco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

