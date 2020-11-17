Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

