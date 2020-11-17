Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded Formula One Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

