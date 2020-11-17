Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

