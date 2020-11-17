Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.12 Million Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.49% of Denny’s worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Denny’s by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $707.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

