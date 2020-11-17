Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.13 Million Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Navigator were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 104,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.27 million, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.32. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

