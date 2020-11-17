Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 83,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $412,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $975,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

