Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.14 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 71.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 47.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.