Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $2.27 Million in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 101.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,579,000 after buying an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 87.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,071,000 after acquiring an additional 783,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 668,404 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,254,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,614,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVGO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

In other Livongo Health news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

