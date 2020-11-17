Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.49% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. State Street Corp grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 237,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 86.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

