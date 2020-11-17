Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.31% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDS opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

