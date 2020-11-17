Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.31% of Calavo Growers worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

