Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.42% of Raven Industries worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.58 million, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

