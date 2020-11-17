Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 66.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 584,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 137.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 369,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 213,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

BPFH stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

