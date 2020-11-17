Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,910 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $685,091,000 after purchasing an additional 175,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $202.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

