Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,746 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

