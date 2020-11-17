Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,671,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,406,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 915,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 402,921 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares during the period.

Shares of ROCK opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

