Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,985 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after purchasing an additional 624,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of News by 143.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of News by 32.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,529,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.47. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

