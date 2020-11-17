Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 28,678 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 35.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

