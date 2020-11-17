Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,094 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

NYSE APD opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

