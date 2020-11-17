Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 555,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $197,298,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

