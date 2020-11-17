Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 47 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $258.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average is $204.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total value of $3,465,760.00. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.