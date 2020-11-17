Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,502 Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.85% of Alithya Group worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALYA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

