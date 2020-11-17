Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,400 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AB. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

AB opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

