Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,535 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $991,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

