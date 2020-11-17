GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.39.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $93.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.62 and a beta of 1.29. GDS has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.