Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

GMDMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Liberum Capital raised Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Gem Diamonds from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

