Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Down 99.8% in October

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gene Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

