Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) vs. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Head-To-Head Survey

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 1.82 $1.60 million N/A N/A Investors Bancorp $1.09 billion 2.21 $195.48 million $0.77 12.58

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Investors Bancorp pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Investors Bancorp has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.14% 4.64% 0.42% Investors Bancorp 18.26% 7.77% 0.76%

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities. As of April 3, 2020, it operated through a network of 154 branches in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

