Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the October 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GEENQ opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.