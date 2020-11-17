Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 366,399 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTE. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

