Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.32 ($27.43).

Get Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €20.42 ($24.02) on Monday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.67 and its 200-day moving average is €20.77.

About Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.