Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.32 ($27.43).

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €20.42 ($24.02) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.77. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

