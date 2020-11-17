GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 2,238.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNH opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. GreenGro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.