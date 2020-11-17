GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 517.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,941 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,677 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Boston Private Financial worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.