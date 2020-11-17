GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.