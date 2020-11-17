GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 19,655 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ally Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

