GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $463,000 Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,469,000.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

