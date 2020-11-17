GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $481,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 173.3% during the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $335.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Insiders sold a total of 550,868 shares of company stock valued at $175,693,281 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

