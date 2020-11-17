GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Southern in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

