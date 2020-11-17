GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $457,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 20.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $357.06 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.26. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

