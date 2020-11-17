GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $494,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 431,544 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $893.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

