GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $496,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $941,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $39,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

